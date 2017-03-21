Sunapee sets meeting to discuss school board member's resignation
School board member Heather Furlong submitted her resignation Saturday in an email following the Wednesday arrest of her husband and another man for allegedly forging an email aimed at affecting the 2016 school board election in Furlong's favor.
