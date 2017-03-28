State Police: Driver Did 136 MPH On I-84, Got Arrested
A New Hampshire driver was arrested late Monday after troopers clocked him driving as fast as 136 mph on I-84, state police said. Khalid Rajab, 21, of Manchester, N.H., was charged with reckless driving, operating over 85 mph; operating without a license and failure to have lights lit, they said.
