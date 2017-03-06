'SleepOut' to benefit Child and Family Services
The agency, which services homeless and at-risk youth, hopes to raise as much as $180,000 in the effort, which involves volunteers who raise money and then sleep outdoors at the Stanton Plaza in front of the Radisson Hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|Yvetta32
|110
|loan services
|17 hr
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Sun
|Inquisitor
|121,927
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|Feb 22
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|211
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Feb 22
|Jimmy
|17
|rich viveiros
|Feb 15
|needstoknow
|1
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|Feb 12
|Yilly187
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC