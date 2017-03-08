Peterborough's Ann Day wins 3-Mi
Ann Day of Peterborough won first place in the 3-Minute Fiction Slam sponsored by the Monadnock Writers' Group of February 11. Her story was titled "Mud Season." John Tuohey of Manchester was second and Ron McIntire of Peterborough was third.
