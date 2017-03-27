Permira to buy Lyophilization Service...

Permira to buy Lyophilization Services of New England

Private equity fund Permira has announced its intention to buy freeze drying firm Lyophilization Services of New England Inc The deal - which is expected to close before the end of June - will include two facilities in Bedford and one in Manchester, New Hampshire at which LSNE provides a range of fill/finish and lyophilisation services to drug and biopharmaceutical developers. UK-based Permira said it plans to increase capacity and extend LSNE's capabilities in manufacturing and development services, also hinting that it will pursue bolt on acquisitions.

