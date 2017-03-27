Permira to buy Lyophilization Services of New England
Private equity fund Permira has announced its intention to buy freeze drying firm Lyophilization Services of New England Inc The deal - which is expected to close before the end of June - will include two facilities in Bedford and one in Manchester, New Hampshire at which LSNE provides a range of fill/finish and lyophilisation services to drug and biopharmaceutical developers. UK-based Permira said it plans to increase capacity and extend LSNE's capabilities in manufacturing and development services, also hinting that it will pursue bolt on acquisitions.
