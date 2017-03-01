Paul Feely's City Hall: Pilot program to test automatic trash collection effort
THE PILOT PROGRAM for automated trash pickup service in three city wards that aldermen approved last August is set to debut May 1. The program, to be conducted in Wards 12, 6 and 7, is expected to last about a year, according to , environmental programs manager for the Public Works Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 2
|stalk this
|121,926
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|Feb 22
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|211
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Feb 22
|Jimmy
|17
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Feb 20
|Rayjay
|108
|rich viveiros
|Feb 15
|needstoknow
|1
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|Feb 12
|Yilly187
|1
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC