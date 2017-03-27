Outspoken Manchester lawmaker Steve V...

Outspoken Manchester lawmaker Steve Vaillancourt dies at 65 NEW

Steve Vaillancourt, a 10-term state representative known for his colorful floor speeches, has died at age 65, lawmakers said. "He was a spicy representative whose floor speeches kept us spellbound and amused," Republican Rep. Neal Kurk said Monday before dedicating a moment of silence in Vaillancourt's honor.

