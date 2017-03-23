'Oh, my God': Day care worker denies force-feeding babies
This booking photograph released by the Manchester Police Department shows Chelsea Blais, arrested Tuesday, March 21, 2017, and charged with four counts of misdemeanor simple assault of infants she was tending in a daycare center in Manchester, N.H. This booking photograph released by the Manchester Police Department shows Chelsea Blais, arrested Tuesday, March 21, 2017, and charged with four counts of misdemeanor simple assault of infants she was tending in a daycare center in Manchester, N.H. A former New Hampshire day care worker accused of forcibly feeding three infants and kicking a bouncy seat that had a baby on it pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, but police said she had acknowledged being frustrated with the babies and exclaiming, "Oh, my God, they're driving me nuts."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|Thu
|SAN ISIDRO LOAN C...
|87
|Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14)
|Mar 21
|Daming Webb
|8
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Mar 20
|Needs a hand
|112
|Manchester TSA Screener Fired (Jul '06)
|Mar 17
|Nicoli
|12
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,926
|loan services
|Mar 6
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|Feb 22
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|194
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC