'Oh, my God': Day care worker denies force-feeding babies

This booking photograph released by the Manchester Police Department shows Chelsea Blais, arrested Tuesday, March 21, 2017, and charged with four counts of misdemeanor simple assault of infants she was tending in a daycare center in Manchester, N.H. This booking photograph released by the Manchester Police Department shows Chelsea Blais, arrested Tuesday, March 21, 2017, and charged with four counts of misdemeanor simple assault of infants she was tending in a daycare center in Manchester, N.H. A former New Hampshire day care worker accused of forcibly feeding three infants and kicking a bouncy seat that had a baby on it pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, but police said she had acknowledged being frustrated with the babies and exclaiming, "Oh, my God, they're driving me nuts."

