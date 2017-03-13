Margaret M. McGettigan

Margaret M. McGettigan

Margaret M. "Marge" McGettigan, 79, resident of Milford, NH died March 12, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on February 11, 1938 in Manchester, NH a daughter of the late John P. and Leonie Bolton.

