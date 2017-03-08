Manchester pilot program for automated trash pickup nearly scrapped
A pilot program for automated trash pickup in three city wards - approved by city officials last summer - was nearly thrown on the scrap heap before its official launch, after several aldermen expressed concerns over requiring residents in those wards to purchase carts or lose their rubbish collection services.
