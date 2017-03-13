Manchester bar manager pleads guilty ...

Manchester bar manager pleads guilty to meth possession

The manager of a Manchester bar, arrested last year in the largest methamphetamine bust in the history of the state, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Thursday to drug offenses that could send him to federal prison for up to 9 years.

