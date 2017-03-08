Lyndeborough resident Grace Wight up for arraignment March 17
Grace Wight, 18, of Lyndeborough intends to issue a plea of not guilty on felony charges relating to a July car accident that killed a pedestrian on Mountain Road, according to her attorney. The incident occurred on July 15, shortly after midnight.
