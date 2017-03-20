Letter: Masters of the road

"Amazing" is the best word to describe the unbelievable plowing job our N.H. Department of Transportation team does on our state's roads and highways, especially when we have our significant New Hampshire snowstorms. To be on the interstate at 5:30 a.m. after a blizzard and to have clear, black pavement all the way to Manchester from Plymouth is just that - amazing.

