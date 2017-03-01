Joe Lieberman says across-the-board party opposition to Trump is 'thoughtless'

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate, former Connecticut Sen. Joe Lieberman, a No Labels co-chairman, introduces Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to speak at a No Labels Problem Solver convention, Oct. 12, 2015, in Manchester, N.H. To Democrats calling for a unified party of resistance to Donald Trump , former senator Joe Lieberman says "that is not a good strategy to follow." Lieberman, who served as a Democratic senator from Connecticut and as a vice presidential candidate alongside Al Gore , said on this week's episode of the "Powerhouse Politics" podcast that "reflexive resistance" from the party is "thoughtless."

