Jeff Sessions in NH: Education, enforcement vital in opioid fight

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a mix of prevention and enforcement against the transnational gangs bringing drugs into the country is critical to turning the tide against the rising rates of addiction in the country. Making a surprise appearance at a summit on opioid awareness for middle and high school students in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday, Sessions recalled his days in the 1980s as a federal prosecutor when "drug use had surged" and "cities were filled with heroin addicts."

