Inmate found 8 days after walking away from housing unit

Police have found and arrested a work release inmate who walked away over a week ago from a transitional housing facility in Manchester, New Hampshire. The state Department of Corrections says 25-year-old Christopher William Plaisted-Comeau, formerly of Plymouth, walked away from the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit on Sunday, March 5, and failed to show up for work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.