Homeless man indicted on 46 charges alleging rape of Concord boy NEW

Homeless man indicted on 46 charges alleging rape of Concord boy

A homeless man who was first convicted of sexual assault in 1993 videotaped himself raping a 6-year-old boy in 2015 in Concord, according to dozens of indictments handed up by a grand jury last month. Gary Chalifoux, 45, was indicted in February at the Merrimack County Superior Court on 46 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault, manufacture of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.

