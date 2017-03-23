Former Rochester resident escapes from work release
Police are searching for a work release resident formerly from Rochester who allegedly demanded his paycheck from work and then took off. Domenic Thomas Beraldi, 23, formerly of Rochester, is a work release resident of the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester, according to a statement released by the New Hampshire Department of Corrections.
