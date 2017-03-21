Former N.H. day care worker charged with assaulting infants

Chelsea Blais, 32, of Manchester, New Hampshire, a former employee of Alpha Bits Learning Center was charged Tuesday, March 21, 2017, with assault against three different victims, all under the age of 1, following an investigation by the Manchester Police Department's Child Abuse and Sexual Exploitation Unit. A former employee of a New Hampshire day care on Tuesday was charged with assaulting three infants, all under the age of 1. Police charged Chelsea Blais, of Manchester, with four counts of simple assault after receiving a tip about a worker at Alpha Bits Learning Center who was "inappropriately caring for and possibly abusing infants at the day care," WCVB reported.

