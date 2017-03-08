Extreme wind violently knocks down ma...

Extreme wind violently knocks down man at NH observatory 6,300 feet above sea level

With an altitude of 6,288 feet above sea level, New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory is not a particularly pleasant place to be during a ferocious windstorm. Case in point: On Thursday, a man at the observatory found it impossible to remain standing as winds in excess of 100 mph swept through the area.

