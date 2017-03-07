Eliza Dushku details her struggles with alcohol, drugs in inspiring speech at NH Youth Summit

The Watertown native, best known for her roles in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Bring It On , detailed her battle with alcohol and drug addiction at the New Hampshire Youth Summit on Opioid Awareness in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday. The actress was there at the request of Jim Wahlberg - Mark Wahlberg's brother - and the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation, which sponsored the summit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.