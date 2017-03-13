Descendant of woman hanged in Salem Witch Trials tells stories through trial papers
A 10th-generation great-granddaughter of Rebecca Nurse, who was hanged in Salem in 1692 on the charge of witchcraft, shared her research into the witchcraft trials through primary documents at the Peterborough Library last Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,929
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Mar 7
|Yvetta32
|110
|loan services
|Mar 6
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|Feb 22
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|194
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Feb 22
|Jimmy
|17
|rich viveiros
|Feb 15
|needstoknow
|1
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|Feb '17
|Yilly187
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC