Claim of bad student behavior and retaliation not enough

On February 24, 2017, the New Hampshire Supreme Court agreed with the trial court's dismissal of former teacher Beverly Cluff-Landry's claims against the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, d/b/a St. Christopher's School. That case arose from Cluff-Landry suing with a claim: under our state's whistleblower statute; wrongful discharge; and slander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.