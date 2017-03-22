Author/screenwriter at Toadstool
Gloria Norris grew up in the projects of Manchester, the gutsy wisecracking daughter of dazzling and dangerous Jimmy who was often on the far side of the law. Encouraged to dream big, the course of her life is changed by a brutal act and she learns to carve out a future on her own terms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|10 hr
|SAN ISIDRO LOAN C...
|87
|Need an urgent loan asap (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Daming Webb
|8
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Mar 20
|Needs a hand
|112
|Manchester TSA Screener Fired (Jul '06)
|Mar 17
|Nicoli
|12
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Mar 10
|Inquisitor
|121,926
|loan services
|Mar 6
|Douglasrodgers
|1
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|Feb 22
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|194
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC