Without health law, addicts could have the most to lose
Chad Diaz began using heroin when he was 12. Now 36 and newly covered by Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, he is on Suboxone, a substitute opioid that eases withdrawal symptoms and cravings, and he is slowly pulling himself together. "This is the best my life has gone in many, many years," Mr. Diaz, a big man wearing camouflage, said as he sat in a community health center in Manchester, N.H..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|22 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|130
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|Sun
|Yilly187
|1
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Sun
|mcghees23
|107
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|loan offer
|Jan 27
|LOANS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC