With local food readily available, are farmers markets now out of date? NEW
New Hampshire's farmers markets went through their first serious decline in sales last summer following years of expansion and growth, which has led some to question whether they need to become, for lack of a better term, a little less crunchy-granola and a little more MBA. "It's not a social meeting place, it's a serious business," argued Joan O'Connor, who manages the Tilton Winter Farmers Market, during a 90-minute workshop held Friday at the New Hampshire Farm and Forest Expo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|Feb 17
|Just Think
|203
|rich viveiros
|Feb 15
|needstoknow
|1
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|Feb 12
|Yilly187
|1
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Feb 12
|mcghees23
|107
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|loan offer
|Jan 27
|LOANS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC