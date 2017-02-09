VA center plans weeklong salute to ve...

VA center plans weeklong salute to veterans

As part of the upcoming Department of Veterans Affairs National Salute, the Manchester VA Medical Center will be providing for interviews with veterans, hosting an open house, and inviting the public to send Valentines to veterans.

