UNH announces tuition-free plan for hundreds of NH students
Thanks to the success of its ongoing fundraising efforts, the University of New Hampshire is launching a new program in the fall that guarantees all full-time, first-year New Hampshire students receiving federal Pell grants will pay no tuition to attend the university. Early estimates show that UNH's Granite Guarantee will help 285 first-year students studying on the Durham and Manchester campuses.
