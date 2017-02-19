UConn. joins Manchester-based effort to grow human organs on an industrial scale
Dean Kamen's Deka will be among the Millyard entities involved in the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|17 hr
|Pat Robertson s F...
|204
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Rayjay
|108
|rich viveiros
|Feb 15
|needstoknow
|1
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|Feb 12
|Yilly187
|1
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|loan offer
|Jan 27
|LOANS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC