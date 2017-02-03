Toddler escaped from her crib and found in neighbor's home
Girl, 2, escaped from her crib and wandered into neighbor's home in the middle of the night during freezing temperatures Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena, 2, was found in a neighbor's home on Friday morning after she managed to escape her crib in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday night A two-year-old girl managed to climb out of her crib overnight, sneak out the back door and make her way into a neighbor's apartment in freezing temperatures. Zoey Rose Guerrero Pena was last seen asleep in her crib Thursday night at her grandmother's house in Manchester, New Hampshire, only to be reported missing hours later at 3:30am.
