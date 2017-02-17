Teamsters applaud defeat of right-to-work legislation in New Hampshire
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Teamsters Union applauds the defeat of right-to-work legislation in New Hampshire today, where the House of Representatives voted 200-177 in a bipartisan rejection of the anti-worker bill. 'This is a great victory for the working men and women in New Hampshire,' said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President.
