Teamsters applaud defeat of right-to-work legislation in New Hampshire

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Teamsters Union applauds the defeat of right-to-work legislation in New Hampshire today, where the House of Representatives voted 200-177 in a bipartisan rejection of the anti-worker bill. 'This is a great victory for the working men and women in New Hampshire,' said Jim Hoffa, Teamsters General President.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.