Shaving heads to raise funds for St. Elizabeth Seton School
Five heads, belonging to three priests, a Bishop and a school principal were shaved in a fundraising effort that netted just under $35,000 for the St. Elizabeth Seton School. Four heads were scheduled to be shaved as a part of the tremendously successful fundraiser.
Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
