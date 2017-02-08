Plea deal in April assault involves jail time for Nashua man
The 27-year-old Nashua man charged in April with fracturing another man's facial bones during a downtown Nashua fight has agreed to serve a year in jail and pay more than $9,000 to help defray medical and other costs to the victim. Jesse Sanders, of 21 Cambridge Road, is scheduled to report to Valley Street jail in Manchester later this month to begin a 12-month sentence, according to the terms of a plea agreement Sanders and his attorney reached with prosecutors.
