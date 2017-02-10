There are on the Washington Post story from 23 hrs ago, titled Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud cost him an electoral victory. In it, Washington Post reports that:

Then-candidate Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, N.H., on Oct. 28, 2016. It's always just enough, isn't it? There is always just enough fraud in whatever contest President Trump happens to be talking about to have made the difference in the election.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Washington Post.