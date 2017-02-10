Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud cost him an electoral victory
Then-candidate Donald Trump appears at a campaign roundtable event in Manchester, N.H., on Oct. 28, 2016. It's always just enough, isn't it? There is always just enough fraud in whatever contest President Trump happens to be talking about to have made the difference in the election.
#1 10 hrs ago
It is literally eating him alive that maybe that Clinton even got one more vote than he did. He should get down on his knees and than the Lord than he won. It is going to be the same with Obama's birth certificate. We will never hear the end of it. This is not the actions of a sane man....and yet, he is our President.
Since: Aug 11
11,440
Location hidden
#2 8 hrs ago
we have needed a full investigation into our elections for a long time,more so in states like mine where we are overrun with illegal aliens and the same officials keep getting elected. they stack the deck in their favor with the census by counting non citizens,many of which also must be voting do to these officials support illegal aliens a head of citizens and law.
cleaning out voter rolls of those with no right to vote could very well change things in my state and many others. it is so bag here that even govt officials have used illegal aliens as interns in our capital allowing them a say in things only citizens have a right to do ,all while knowing it is illegal to use them.
#3 7 hrs ago
That washpo is really something. The headline meant, "cost him a popular vote victory" for clarity. Even thought they didn't capitalize "electoral" it's still confusing vis a vis "Electoral," which is exactly the gerrymandered, Interstate Crosschecked victory that he apparently did get....
#4 5 hrs ago
This is typical of the liberal media's "professional" journalists.
The problem is our liberal public schools - the liberals so-called schools, are producing entire generations of ignorant-illiterates.
It's that and the dope that liberals like to smoke 24/7/365. How else would these people have preferred Hillary otherwise?
#5 5 hrs ago
And you can tell from the title of the article that the "journalist" didn't know the difference between an "electoral victory" and winning the popular vote.
If it were just a case of brain-fade, the author would have written "a electoral victory" when they meant to write "a popular victory" - Nobody who is literate in English would write "an popular victory." It's "a popular victory."
This fact proves that the author was either on drugs or as simply as dumb as wood.
And it's just one of many grammatically and factually incorrect "articles" written by countless other liberals in the media. Topix has posted many others.
#6 5 hrs ago
Oh yes, and President Trump did win the popular vote too - By a landslide.
Millions of illegals cast fraudulent votes for Hillary - These illegals were registered to vote by Democrats when they got their driver's licenses (again from Democrats).
Our own state governments have the proof that Hillary lost the popular vote - and by millions of votes.
ONCE AGAIN the leftists ignore the facts, when the facts do not support their views or wishes.
#7 5 hrs ago
What proof do you have that Trump won the popular vote by a landslide? He won the election. Give it a rest. Of course, without a doubt you feel that all of Clinton's voters were either illegal or dead.
#8 4 hrs ago
You liberals keep asking for the proof even after I just told where the proof is. The Departments of motor vehicles in some 40 out of 50 states have been handing out millions of driver's licenses to illegals - AND REGISTERING THEM TO VOTE AT THE SAME TIME.
These same 40 out of 50 States do NOT REQUIRE ANY FORM OF ID TO VOTE.
And there have been literally THOUSANDS of well documented cases of ILLEGALS VOTING AND STUFFING BALLOT BOXES WITH FRAUDULENT VOTES.
It's time for the radical leftists to give it a rest! The American people will no longer tolerate the left's lies and destruction.
How much longer do the liberals think the American people are going to put up with the left's efforts to destroy our country and the future for our children?
#9 4 hrs ago
Donald Trump was elected on November 8, 2016 and sworn into office on January 20, 2017, It is Trump that keeps bringing up the election results up..not the Democrats
#10 4 hrs ago
How is it possible for you leftists to be wrong on every single issue? I don't know how you do it honestly!
Right from the very beginning (when the votes hadn't even been fully counted yet), the liberals announced that Hillary had won the popular vote.
The leftists want to make this fraudulent claim stick in an effort to undermine Trump's legitimate mandate to carry out his policies and promises to America and the American people.
It does matter who won the popular vote. And President Trump won the popular vote in a landslide.
#11 3 hrs ago
In the first place I am not a leftist. I accept the fact that Donald Trump is my President. I just find it hard to believe that he is still questioning the election results. He is President now and has many more important issues than to keep constantly proving that he won the election by a landslide. Who cares????
#12 3 hrs ago
Right, that is why I prefer the frickin' scholars at Fox News Charnel and at Washington Moonie Good Times, who have the awesome responsibility of reporting current events to a mostly slathering population of racists who "believe" the Earth is under 10000 years old.
#13 3 hrs ago
Speaking of somebody being on drugs^^^^...there's the proof!
#14 2 hrs ago
Hillary did not win the popular vote. Why? Because in spite of what you've been taught to believe, non us citizens' votes do not count. These are fraudulent votes produced in large measure, by a fraudulent, America-hating Democrat party.
It's all part of leftist globalism. The radicals believe that all the people of the world have Constitutional rights and a right to come to America and stay if they want to. But that's not how it works.
The leftist globalists also believe that non us citizens can come to America and vote too. But again, that's not how it works - It's going back to the way it's supposed to be.
America will remain a sovereign nation and we will secure our borders - including by building a HUGE WALL between the US and Mexico...and Mexico will pay for it (one way or another).
And those companies that want to exclusively hire un vetted immigrants from terrorist nations while pushing their own struggling American citizen employees aside (like Starbucks), will suffer declining sales over time.
And those companies that try to blackmail the states into allowing full grown men to use the little girl's bathrooms and showers - like the NFL - will also suffer declining revenues over time. NOBODY WITH A PENIS, USED THE LITTLE GIRL'S BATHROOMS AND SHOWERS.
There's new sheriff in town - AND HIS NAME IS PRESIDENT TRUMP.
God bless America!
#15 2 hrs ago
Once again the rumpster is acting like a petulant child. What a boorish whiny sissy boy!
#16 2 hrs ago
I find it hard to believe that you are not a liberal and I find it even harder to believe that you still don't understand why President Trump is rightly stating that Hillary DID NOT win the popular vote.
It matters - People care.
Trump has a CLEAR MANDATE - Thanks to winning the popular vote by a landslide.
Staffanstorp, Sweden
#17 2 hrs ago
I agree!
Before the election for the second term for Barack Obama, 19 states made it very difficult to get the right to vote for poor people, like in two states you could only apply on the 5th Wednesday, every month - which occured twice that year.
How come it got so easy this election that 3 millions, dead and illigals, got to vote???
Breda, Netherlands
#18 2 hrs ago
When you believe in altnerative facts everything goes...... Sure he won, but not the popular vote. Where is the evidence?
Staffanstorp, Sweden
#19 2 hrs ago
IF you ge less than 50 % of the votes , you have NOT got the majority or popularity - period!
Breda, Netherlands
#20 2 hrs ago
The Democrat outpaced President-elect Donald Trump by almost 2.9 million votes, with 65,844,954 (48.2%) to his 62,979,879 (46.1%), according to revised and certified final election results from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
Clinton's 2.1% margin ranks third among defeated candidates, according to statistics from US Elections Atlas.
