NH Veterans Notes

Cmdr. Vern Leighton of William H. Jutras Post #43 presents a check for $740 to Scoutmaster Ricky Demers of Boy Scout Troop 110 at a fundraising dinner for the Troop at the Jutras Post home in Manchester on Feb. 2. Demers was recently promoted to scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 110.

