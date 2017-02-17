NH Supreme Court: New evidence wouldn...

NH Supreme Court: New evidence wouldn't change outcome for Breest,...

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

The charges allege that the lawyer encouraged a woman to write a letter to police recanting her allegations of domestic violence against his client so that "they could all be together as a family."

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud... 5 hr Just Think 203
rich viveiros Feb 15 needstoknow 1
Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ... Feb 12 Yilly187 1
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Feb 12 mcghees23 107
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
News Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06) Jan 29 Marcusjustice 21
loan offer Jan 27 LOANS 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,411 • Total comments across all topics: 278,954,282

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC