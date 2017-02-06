NH Business Newsreel: Mr. Maca s expanding to Tyngsborough, Mass.
The first franchise partner of Mr. Mac's Macaroni & Cheese, Harry Cheema, plans to open his second Mr. Mac's location this spring in Tyngsborough, Mass., the company announced Monday.
