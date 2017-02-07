Needle exchange bill gets backing in Concord
House Bill 610 , heard Tuesday before the House Committee on Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs, requires the Commissioner of Health and Human Services to establish guidelines for the operation of needle exchange programs in New Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|9 min
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Feb 2
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|103
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|loan offer
|Jan 27
|LOANS
|1
|Desperate need of a loan today
|Jan 20
|Robert Z
|1
|donfinanceloans@gmail.com. I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Jan 12
|Gina_w
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC