N.H. police: Drunk Methuen driver charged in crash that killed woman, 22

A Methuen man is under arrest in connection with the death of a woman who was a passenger in his car last night when it rolled over on Interstate 93 as he was driving drunk and recklessly, New Hampshire police said. Frankie Rodriguez, 31, suffered serious injuries in the crash just before 8:30 p.m. on I-93 south in Londonderry, N.H., and was transported to Elliot Hospital in Manchester, N.H., where he was arrested on a charge of felony aggravated driving while drunk.

