Manchester won't process motor vehicle transactions for two days because of software upgrades
The tax office at City Hall - along with any municipal, town or Department of Motor Vehicles locations in the state - will be unable to process motor vehicle transactions for two days later this month because of software upgrades associated with new REAL ID driver licenses.
