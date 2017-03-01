Lyndeborough teen charged with negligent homicide after fatal accident NEW
Seven months after the automobile-pedestrian accident that killed a Lyndeborough woman, charges have been filed against the teenage driver. Grace Wight, then age 17, of Lyndeborough was driving northbound on Mountain Road when her blue 2013 Dodge Ram drifted across the road and struck pedestrian Debess Rogers, 60, of Lyndeborough shortly after midnight on July 15, 2016.
