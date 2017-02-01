Lasky, Donchess push Senate committee for rail study
Nashua's Bette Lasky went before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday to lobby for her bill to continue the study on the Capitol Corridor commuter rail project. Lasky, a Democrat, is pushing for the $4 million study, saying it wouldn't cost New Hampshire taxpayers, and that it may help strengthen the economy for the entire state.
