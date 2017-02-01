Lasky, Donchess push Senate committee...

Lasky, Donchess push Senate committee for rail study

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Nashua Telegraph

Nashua's Bette Lasky went before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday to lobby for her bill to continue the study on the Capitol Corridor commuter rail project. Lasky, a Democrat, is pushing for the $4 million study, saying it wouldn't cost New Hampshire taxpayers, and that it may help strengthen the economy for the entire state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06) Jan 29 Marcusjustice 21
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Jan 28 henry 102
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Jan 27 Popular Phart 121,923
loan offer Jan 27 LOANS 1
Desperate need of a loan today Jan 20 Robert Z 1
donfinanceloans@gmail.com. I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Jan 12 Gina_w 8
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan 11 cattus 1
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,069 • Total comments across all topics: 278,495,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC