If homes can't water lawns during a drought, businesses shouldn't...

Communities would be able to ban lawn watering by businesses, not just residences, during droughts under a bill making its way slowly through the Legislature. "People in Bedford stopped watering their lawns, and then they'd go down the Route 3 corridor and see businesses that hadn't directed their sprinkler heads - they weren't even watering their lawns, they were watering the highway," Kelleigh Murphy, chairwoman of the Bedford Town Council, told the Municipal and County Government Committee at a hearing Tuesday.

