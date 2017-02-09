Extended prison term sought for man convicted in Nashua child rape case
A Superior Court jury this week convicted Manchester resident Santos Cerritos of two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, having determined in deliberations that Cerritos inappropriately touched and performed a sex act upon a 6-year-old girl in her Nashua home 21/2 years ago. Cerritos, 53, most recently of 66 Ward St., was questioned at length by Nashua police detectives, who later took him into custody in mid-September 2014 on accusations that he assaulted the girl at some point after her family hired him to perform renovation work on a bathroom at their home.
