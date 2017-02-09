Extended prison term sought for man c...

Extended prison term sought for man convicted in Nashua child rape case

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Nashua Telegraph

A Superior Court jury this week convicted Manchester resident Santos Cerritos of two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, having determined in deliberations that Cerritos inappropriately touched and performed a sex act upon a 6-year-old girl in her Nashua home 21/2 years ago. Cerritos, 53, most recently of 66 Ward St., was questioned at length by Nashua police detectives, who later took him into custody in mid-September 2014 on accusations that he assaulted the girl at some point after her family hired him to perform renovation work on a bathroom at their home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manchester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15) Wed Patti Thomas Barnett 8
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) Feb 4 Plottmasteram 121,923
loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10) Feb 2 Daniel Smith Jerry 103
News Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06) Jan 29 Marcusjustice 21
loan offer Jan 27 LOANS 1
Desperate need of a loan today Jan 20 Robert Z 1
donfinanceloans@gmail.com. I am in need of loan... (Jun '15) Jan 12 Gina_w 8
See all Manchester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manchester Forum Now

Manchester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manchester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Tornado
 

Manchester, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,724,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC