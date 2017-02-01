Education bills would give parents more control over assessment tests, sex ed
Parents would get more control over their children's education, including advanced notice when the topic is sex, under several actions taken by the New Hampshire House on Thursday. The House passed one bill that would require school districts to provide parents at least two weeks' notice about material related to human sexuality and reproduction and a second that would allow parents to decide whether their children participate in statewide assessment tests.
