Dusty Old Cars files Chapter 11 amid investigation; owner says company will stay open and reorganize
The classic car dealership under investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office is seeking bankruptcy protection as it faces the prospect of paying numerous unhappy customers. Dusty Old Cars, located on Airport Road, filed for Chapter 11 protection in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manchester last week, listing 100-199 creditors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once again, Trump claims that just enough fraud...
|20 hr
|Vladimir Puty Putin
|211
|why pain clinics ruin peoples lives (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Jimmy
|17
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Wed
|shkreli zionism
|121,925
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Feb 20
|Rayjay
|108
|rich viveiros
|Feb 15
|needstoknow
|1
|Chris Powell Editor of the JI investigated for ...
|Feb 12
|Yilly187
|1
|Legit loan needed ASAP (Jun '15)
|Feb 8
|Patti Thomas Barnett
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC