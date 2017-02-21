Duprey buys downtown Concord's Capita...

Duprey buys downtown Concord's Capital Plaza properties for $11 million NEW

Yesterday

Real estate developer Steve Duprey bought Concord's Capital Plaza properties for $11 million at the end of last month, closing a deal nine months in the making. In addition to the 57 to 81 N. Main St. properties - including Mark Knipe Goldsmith at the south to Citizens Bank at the north - Duprey also acquired the parking lot at 8 Depot St., which he said he "may have a future interest in developing."

