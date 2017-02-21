Driver in fatal ID'd, indicted

Driver in fatal ID'd, indicted

Lyndeborough resident Grace Wight, the teenage driver police declined to identify in the months following the July 15 autopedestrian crash that claimed the life of 60-year-old Debess Rogers, was indicted this week on three charges, including two felonies, stemming from the incident.

