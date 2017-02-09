Downtown Manchester garage to install...

Downtown Manchester garage to install 'pay by space' plan

City Parking Manager Denise Boutilier went before the Aldermanic Committee on Public Safety, Health and Traffic this week to inform aldermen her division will be removing the access control system currently in use at Victory Parking Garage at 25 Vine St., and replacing with a new "pay by space" system.

