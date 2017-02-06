DHHS conducts count of homeless; inventory comprised of numbers...
The state Department of Health and Human Services conducted its annual homeless count on Jan. 25, and Nashua service agencies and government offices are combining numbers to get a handle on the situation. The annual Point-in-Time count, coordinated by DHHS, is an effort to identify people in New Hampshire experiencing homelessness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nashua Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Manchester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan needed urgently (May '14)
|8 hr
|Johnson Lee
|87
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Feb 4
|Plottmasteram
|121,923
|loan shark needed tonight 06.10.10 (Oct '10)
|Feb 2
|Daniel Smith Jerry
|103
|Two - trusted' teenagers escape from YDC (Aug '06)
|Jan 29
|Marcusjustice
|21
|loan offer
|Jan 27
|LOANS
|1
|Desperate need of a loan today
|Jan 20
|Robert Z
|1
|donfinanceloans@gmail.com. I am in need of loan... (Jun '15)
|Jan 12
|Gina_w
|8
Find what you want!
Search Manchester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC